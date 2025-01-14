Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,844 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70,617 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

