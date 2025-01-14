Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STK opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $3.2669 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 38.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 865,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 843,564 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

