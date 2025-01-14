Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE STK opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $36.30.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $3.2669 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
