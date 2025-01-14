Comparing Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) & Its Competitors

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $112.30 million $1.51 million 2.59 Himalaya Shipping Competitors $831.45 million $120.80 million 6.02

Himalaya Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Himalaya Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Himalaya Shipping pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 23.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Himalaya Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping Competitors 282 1691 1877 96 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Himalaya Shipping Competitors 31.53% 16.20% 8.24%

Summary

Himalaya Shipping rivals beat Himalaya Shipping on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

