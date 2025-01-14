Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Conifer news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,464. The trade was a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. Conifer has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

