Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $233.43 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $431.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

