Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $374.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.