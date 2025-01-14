CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.30 and last traded at $98.24. Approximately 89,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,379,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.