Cooper Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 502.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

