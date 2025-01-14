Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,167 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

