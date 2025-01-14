Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $111,188.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $111,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $130,812.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $131,736.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. 1,085,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,028. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 108,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.