Crane Advisory LLC Buys 14,941 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTV opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.67 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.