Crane Advisory LLC Buys 14,941 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
VTV opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.67 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
