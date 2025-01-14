Crane Advisory LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SGOV opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.
