Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 82.4% in December

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 141,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 395,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($8.60). The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

