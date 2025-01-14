Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 89,045 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Critical Metals Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

