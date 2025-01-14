CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 669.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.