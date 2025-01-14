Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires 386 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,207,000 after acquiring an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.39.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $261.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.09. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $226.06 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

