Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

