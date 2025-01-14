CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 968,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.8% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 207,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.