Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Up 102.7% in December

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

