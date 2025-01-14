Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Up 39.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) rose 39.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 329,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 596% from the average daily volume of 47,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cymat Technologies Stock Up 47.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.