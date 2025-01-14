Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Up 47.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shot up 47.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 360,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 586% from the average session volume of 52,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cymat Technologies Stock Up 47.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Featured Stories

