Cypress Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PNOV opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $765.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

