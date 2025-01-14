David J Yvars Group Acquires New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Doximity comprises approximately 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Doximity by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

