DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 134.3% in December

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DBSDY

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBS Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $137.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.6365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.