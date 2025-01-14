DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 134.3% in December

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.6365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
