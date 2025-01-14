Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 90.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

