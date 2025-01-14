Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on DLAKY
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.