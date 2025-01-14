Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 637,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

