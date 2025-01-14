Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,259,000 after buying an additional 230,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,547,000 after buying an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $456,930,000 after buying an additional 87,288 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.93 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

