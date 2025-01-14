DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

DKSH stock remained flat at $66.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. DKSH has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $66.87.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

