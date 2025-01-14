DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Stock Performance
DKSH stock remained flat at $66.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. DKSH has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $66.87.
DKSH Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DKSH
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.