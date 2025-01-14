DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Stock Position Lowered by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF makes up 4.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000.

NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

