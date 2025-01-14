Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Down 38.8% in December

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 161,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPRO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:DPRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly in the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

