Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 475.7% in December

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 475.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Drax Group Trading Down 0.1 %

DRXGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.92.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

