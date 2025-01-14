Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,997,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,681,719 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $11.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

