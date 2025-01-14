DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 259.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

