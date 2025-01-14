Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.