Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE:WAT opened at $398.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.34. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $401.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra set a $389.00 price target on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.71.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
