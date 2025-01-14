Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.9 %

TGT stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.