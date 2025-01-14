Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Down 1.9 %
TGT stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
