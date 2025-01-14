Eastern Bank Sells 1,936 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.