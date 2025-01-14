Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 48.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 285.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.61.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $236.04 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

