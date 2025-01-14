Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDNMY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 21,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Edenred has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edenred to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

