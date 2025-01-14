Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 74.4% in December

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of EDSA stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 19,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

