Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 204,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 67,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.