Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 456,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 98,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
