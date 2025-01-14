Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after buying an additional 676,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,470,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,607 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.