Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

