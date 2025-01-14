Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,363 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after buying an additional 851,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,612,000 after buying an additional 709,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

