Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.48.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $212.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

