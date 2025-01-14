Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 38,988 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,350,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

