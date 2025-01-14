Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $9,021,000. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $403.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.