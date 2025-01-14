Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.63. 19,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 42,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

