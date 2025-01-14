Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 205,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 418,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 809,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 307,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

